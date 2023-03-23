Meta CEO announces brand new Whatsapp app for Windows

With the new app, a user can make video calls with up to 8 members, and audio calls with up to 32 members.
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has announced a brand new application of Whatsapp for Windows. The updated app allows users to make end-to-end encrypted video calls with up to 8 members, and audio calls with up to 32 members.
The new version also supports multi-device sync through which a user can use Whatsapp even if the phone is switched off.
Zuckerberg shared the announcement via his Meta Channel on Instagram.
According to the company press release, “As we continue to increase the number of devices that support WhatsApp, we’ve recently introduced a new WhatsApp beta experience for Android tablets and for Mac desktops that is currently in the early stages of beta. We look forward to bringing WhatsApp to even more devices in the future."