Meta introduces Instagram teen accounts in India

Meta has rolled out Instagram’s Teen Accounts feature in India, aiming to create a safer online space for young users. The initiative is part of its broader efforts to protect teens from risks such as cyberbullying, harmful content, and privacy concerns.

Instagram’s new Teen Accounts feature in India enforces strict safety settings by default for users under 16. Accounts are set to private, requiring approval for new followers, while messaging is restricted to existing connections. Additional safeguards limit exposure to sensitive content, ensuring a more secure and age-appropriate experience.

Additionally, teens will automatically be placed in the most restrictive setting, limiting their exposure to sensitive content, such as depictions of physical fights or promotions of cosmetic procedures, in areas like Explore and Reels.

Instagram has introduced new parental supervision tools alongside its Teen Accounts feature in India. Parents of users under 16 must approve changes to safety settings, while those with older teens can enable supervision at any time. The tools allow parents to monitor chats, set screen time limits, and restrict access during specific hours.

Instagram’s Teen Accounts now include alerts prompting teens to take breaks after an hour of daily use and a "sleep mode" that silences notifications from 10 PM to 7 AM. The platform is also enhancing its age verification process to prevent users from bypassing safety measures by providing false age information.

“At Meta, creating a safer and more responsible digital environment is a top priority. With the expansion of Instagram Teen Accounts to India, we are strengthening protections, enhancing content controls, and empowering parents, while ensuring a safer experience for teens.” – Natasha Jog, director, public policy India, Instagram.