Meta launches 90 seconds reels on Facebook

The company has also launched other features like Ready-made reels from Memories, Grooves and Templates to enhance the experience for creators.
The parent company of Facebook, Meta, revealed on Saturday that Facebook has increased the maximum duration of reels from the previous 60 seconds to 90 seconds and had also included new capabilities for reel creators to boost their creativity and audience.
“Wanted to make sure you saw the new features we have announced for Facebook Reels – as part of Meta’s ongoing investment in helping make Reels the best place for creators to grow their creativity, audience, and career,” Meta said
Making the use of visual beat technology, Facebook has launched "Grooves" for reel producers, which will enable them to automatically align and sync the motion in the video to the beats of their favourite songs. Ready-made reels from memories are another of the updated features that make it simple to share favourite memories on reels with only the touch of a button. For the reels, the creators might also employ popular templates.
Reels plays across Facebook and Instagram have more than doubled over the last year, and reshares of Reels have more than doubled on Facebook and Instagram in the last 6 months.
In February 2022, the company released reels for iOS and Android in more than 150 nations. Also, it provided additional artistic tools, more locations to view and make Facebook Reels, as well as ways to assist creators in making money.