Meta launches no-cost EMIs for advertisers in India

In 2021, Meta launched the Small Business Loans Initiative, a program that enables business loans for Meta’s small business advertisers through third-party lending platforms. This too was an India-first initiative within Meta. At the Grow Your Business Summit, it was announced that the scope of this program has now expanded to 19000+ pin codes across India, which is almost the entire length and breadth of the country. This means that Meta advertisers from even the smallest towns and villages can now apply for collateral-free business loans from as little as INR 30,000 to as much as INR 1 Crore.