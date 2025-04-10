Following the introduction of Teen Accounts on Instagram last year, Meta Platforms has announced the expansion of these safety-focused features to its other major platforms, Facebook and Messenger. The company also revealed additional built-in restrictions for pre-existing Teen Accounts on Instagram, for a safer online environment for younger users.

Teen Accounts on Meta platforms come with automatic protections that limit who can contact teenagers and the type of content they are exposed to. Meta will automatically place users under 16 into these Teen Accounts, and any attempt by a teen to loosen these default settings will require explicit parental permission.

Meta shared data indicating the effectiveness of these measures on Instagram, stating that 97% of users aged 13-15 have remained within the default, stricter settings of their Teen Accounts since their implementation. This positive uptake has encouraged the company to extend these protections across its ecosystem.

As part of this expansion, Meta is introducing new restrictions specifically for Instagram. Teens under the age of 16 will now require parental authorisation to initiate Instagram Live broadcasts. Furthermore, the platform will mandate parental permission for these younger users to disable the feature that automatically blurs images in direct messages that may contain nudity. These new Instagram controls will be available within the next couple of months.

The Teen Account experience on Facebook and Messenger will be similar to the protections already in place on Instagram. These accounts will automatically limit exposure to inappropriate content and restrict unwanted contact. Meta will also implement features designed to help teens manage their time spent on these platforms effectively. The rollout of Teen Accounts on Facebook and Messenger will commence in the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada, with plans to extend the feature to other regions in the near future.

Since September 2024, Meta reports having at least 54 million active Teen Accounts globally that benefit from enhanced safety measures. These include automatic placement into private accounts with the strictest content controls, overnight notification silencing, reminders to take breaks after 60 minutes of usage, and message restrictions limiting contact to followed or already connected individuals.

A Meta-conducted survey indicated strong parental approval of Teen Accounts, with 94% of parents finding the features helpful and 85% believing they make it easier to support their teens' positive experiences on Instagram. The vast majority of parents surveyed also perceived the default protections offered by Teen Accounts as beneficial for their children's online safety. This expansion signifies Meta's ongoing efforts to address concerns surrounding teen safety on its platforms and provide tools for both young users and their parents to navigate the digital landscape responsibly.