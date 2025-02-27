Meta promises fix after Instagram users flag sensitive content surge

Instagram users have raised concerns on various social media platforms about a surge of violent and not safe for work (NSFW) content appearing in their feeds despite having Sensitive Content Control enabled. Many are unsure whether this is due to a glitch or a change in the algorithm, as graphic videos continue to surface. On Thursday, Meta issued an apology, acknowledging the issue and attributing it to a “mistake” that led to excessive recommendations of disturbing content on Instagram’s Reels page. The company assured users that it is working on a fix, as reported by CNBC.

Advertisment

A Meta spokesperson, in a statement shared with CNBC, addressed the issue, stating, “We are fixing an error that caused some users to see content in their Instagram Reels feed that should not have been recommended. We apologise for the mistake.”

Meta’s policy aims to shield users from disturbing content by removing particularly violent or graphic material. The company prohibits videos showing dismemberment, exposed internal organs, or charred bodies. It also bans content featuring sadistic remarks about human or animal suffering.

Meta permits certain graphic content if it serves to highlight and condemn issues like human rights violations, armed conflicts, or terrorism. However, such content may be restricted with warning labels or other limitations.