Meta to launch Meta Verified, a new subscription bundle

Meta is experimenting with a new subscription service for verified accounts. Meta Verified is intended for influencers and others who use social media for business but are not well-known public figures.
This subscription service would allow Facebook and Instagram users to pay for a verified account. On Sunday, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced Meta Verified on his social media accounts. Testing will begin this week in New Zealand and Australia, with other countries to follow soon, he said. For USD 11.99 per month on the web or USD 14.99 per month on Apple and Android. Meta will verify a user's account with a government ID and award the account with a blue badge. Previously, Meta's blue badges were free and only available to prominent public figures or businesses.
Subscribers will also benefit from enhanced account protection and direct access to customer support, according to Meta. "The goal of this new feature is to improve authenticity and security across our services," Zuckerberg stated in his message. The change will not affect public figures or others who have previously been verified, according to Meta. Meta Verified is intended for influencers and others who use social media for business but are not well-known public figures. Meta is following in the footsteps of Twitter by launching a subscription service. Twitter began charging users $8 per month late last year.