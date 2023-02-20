Meta to launch Meta Verified, a new subscription bundle

Subscribers will also benefit from enhanced account protection and direct access to customer support, according to Meta. "The goal of this new feature is to improve authenticity and security across our services," Zuckerberg stated in his message. The change will not affect public figures or others who have previously been verified, according to Meta. Meta Verified is intended for influencers and others who use social media for business but are not well-known public figures. Meta is following in the footsteps of Twitter by launching a subscription service. Twitter began charging users $8 per month late last year.