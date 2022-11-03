Meta to launch new WhatsApp features

Communities on WhatsApp will begin rolling out to users worldwide over the coming few months, according to a statement released by Meta today.

“Today we're launching Communities on WhatsApp. It makes groups better by enabling sub-groups, multiple threads, announcement channels, and more. We're also rolling out polls and 32 person video calling too. All secured by end-to-end encryption so your messages stay private.” – Mark Zuckerberg, Founder and CEO, Meta.