Meta to roll out ad-free subscriptions for Facebook and Instagram in the UK

Meta Platforms will soon introduce an ad-free subscription option for Facebook and Instagram users in the United Kingdom. The feature, set to launch in the coming weeks, will allow users to either pay a monthly fee or continue accessing the platforms for free with ads.

The subscription will cost £2.99 on the web and £3.99 on iOS and Android, aligning with similar plans Meta has launched across the European Union to comply with stricter data privacy regulations.

The move follows concerns raised by the UK’s data protection authority over how user information is leveraged for advertising. Meta stated that the ad-free tier aims to give users more control over their online experience, while sustaining its ad-funded free services.

With advertising contributing nearly 98% of Meta’s $164.5 billion revenue in 2024, the company’s decision underscores the balancing act between evolving privacy expectations and its core ad business.

The shift also reflects a wider industry trend. Tech players like Apple and Google have already adapted their models in response to increasing regulatory scrutiny on data privacy and targeted advertising.