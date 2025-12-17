Meta to test Instagram Reels viewing on TV

Meta has begun testing a new Instagram for TV experience that allows users to watch Reels on larger screens. The test is currently available in the US on Amazon Fire TV devices.

The TV app brings Reels into a lean-back viewing format, with content organised into interest-based channels such as music, sports, travel and trending clips. Once selected, Reels play automatically with sound, without requiring users to scroll.

Users can sign in using their existing Instagram accounts or set up access through the mobile app. The TV version supports multiple profiles, allowing different users in a household to access personalised feeds.

Meta said the test is aimed at understanding how Reels are consumed in shared viewing environments. Content on Instagram for TV follows the platform’s existing content standards, broadly aligned with a PG-13 rating. Teen safety controls and screen-time limits from the mobile app also apply to TV viewing.

Over time, Meta plans to add features such as phone-based navigation, additional browsing options and shared viewing experiences.

Instagram for TV is being tested in a limited rollout, with plans to expand to more devices and markets at a later stage.