Meta’s Twitter competitor Threads to launch on July 6, 2023

The app combines elements from both Instagram and Twitter.
Marking a significant move in the social media landscape, Meta, the parent company of Facebook, has unveiled its upcoming platform 'Threads,' scheduled to be launched on July 6, 2023. By blending elements from both Instagram and Twitter, this new app directly challenges Twitter's dominance.
Threads aim to offer users an alternative space for social networking and engaging in discussions. Forbes reported that the app was initially discovered on the Google Play store in Europe on Monday morning and subsequently became available on the Apple App Store by Monday night.
The decision to introduce Threads arrives amidst the backdrop of several controversies surrounding Twitter, including user limitations and ongoing issues with Bluesky, a rival platform founded by Jack Dorsey.
In an effort to address concerns raised by advertisers regarding Twitter's association with far-right figures, Meta intends to position Threads as a more inclusive and well-managed alternative, as reported by News 18.