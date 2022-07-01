Moj launches live video streaming platform - Moj LIVE

Since its beta launch, Moj LIVE is already witnessing 1M daily active users watching live content on the platform.
Marking two years of its inception, Moj today has announced the launch of Moj LIVE, a live video streaming platform that enables creators to authentically showcase their talent and deeply engage with their users in real-time. On 1st July 2020, Moj was launched by ShareChat in a record 30 hours. Today, it has grown to become India’s number one short video social network with over 160 million MAUs, 4.5 billion views per day, 50 million creators, and over 2.5 million unique content created daily. Moj has also become the leading video commerce platform in the country through its exclusive partnership with Flipkart.
With Moj LIVE, creators from across the country can create highly engaging content across different creative formats such as live talk shows, live game streaming, jam sessions, stand-up comedy, shayari, cooking, astrology, and much more. They will have the cutting-edge tools and features to manage live sessions at a large scale, all in their preferred language. Moj users will have access to real-time entertaining content from the creators they love across India and be able to engage with them directly.
To help creators monetize their content on the platform, Moj LIVE has unique virtual gifting options where fans can appreciate and reward their favorite creators using innovative 3D digital tokens. Besides this, through live commerce capabilities, creators can promote brands and sell curated products to their follower communities.
Announcing the launch of Moj LIVE, Amit Zunjarwad, chief product officer, ShareChat and Moj, said, “We are thrilled to officially launch our live video streaming platform on Moj’s second birthday. Moj LIVE will empower our creator community to express themselves authentically and connect with their fanbase in real-time, building highly engaged communities. We are proud to lead the way in bringing this next-generation content platform to our creators and providing holistic value to them through innovative engagement constructs, virtual gifting, and live commerce.
Moj LIVE comes with industry-leading capabilities for both the creators and viewers.
ShareChat (Mohalla Tech) is India’s largest homegrown social media company, with 400+ million MAUs across all its apps, including ShareChat, India’s leading multilingual social media app, and India’s largest short video platforms, Moj and TakaTak.