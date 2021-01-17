MostlySane’s new video personifies YouTube, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video...

It talks about the challenges YouTube faces, and also references multiple trends – including Yashraj Mukhate’s ‘Tuada kutta Tommy…’ remix.
Prajakta Koli’s new video aims to be a funny conversation between YouTube and other paid platforms. Koli is popularly known by her YouTube name ‘MostlySane’.
The conversation begins with Netflix and Amazon Prime Video ranting about how hard it is to gain new subscribers, as people are constantly sharing accounts.
The character playing Prime Video jokingly references how people are constantly buying groceries on Amazon Prime, but are not opting for its (Amazon Prime’s) memberships. (Prime Video membership comes free with Amazon Prime.)
YouTube finally gets fed up of the banter and decides to join the conversation. The Google-owned product talks about how people use its platform to upload videos that are 10 hours long, but with no visuals.
It also rants about how there are average content creators, in addition to the good ones, and that YouTube, as a platform, has to make way for everyone in the ecosystem.
The video takes a minute to reference multiple trends – including Yashraj Mukhate’s ‘Tuada kutta Tommy…’ remix. Koli asks YouTube USA creators and audiences, ‘Tuada content binge, saada content cringe?’, which is an indirect answer to audiences who have been calling her content ‘cringe’ in recent times.
Koli lightheartedly pokes fun at herself. She calls ‘Prajakta Koli’ out for wanting to create videos that constantly end up on YouTube’s trending page.
She also references audio streaming brand Spotify – and adds that people who used to use YouTube to play music at weddings and parties, have now shifted to the American streaming platform.
At the time of filing this story, the video had over four lakh views. It aims to act as 'YouTube's voice' among the sea of other platforms.
There is a tongue-in-cheek reference to YouTube's ads, when Koli stops her rant midway to play an ad for a domain hosting platform. There's also a reference to YouTube Music – a subscription that most users choose to skip out on while using the free version of the service.