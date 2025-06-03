MrBeast becomes first-ever YouTuber to cross 400 million subscribers

In a groundbreaking achievement, Jimmy Donaldson — better known to the world as MrBeast — just made YouTube history by becoming the first individual creator to cross 400 million subscribers. This milestone places him over 100 million subscribers ahead of the second most-subscribed channel, India's T-Series.
MrBeast's journey began in 2012 when he started uploading videos under the handle "MrBeast6000." His early content ranged from Let's Plays to videos estimating the wealth of other YouTubers. He gained significant attention in 2017 with a video where he counted to 100,000, which took him 40 hours to complete. Over the years, his content evolved to include elaborate stunts, challenges, and philanthropic acts, earning him a massive global audience.
Despite his success, Donaldson has maintained a focus on reinvesting his earnings into his ventures. In 2024, his company, Beast Industries, generated $473 million in revenue, with plans to nearly double that figure in 2025.
India, with its vast and youthful online audience, has been a significant focus for MrBeast. In November 2024, he visited Mumbai to launch his chocolate brand, Feastables, in the Indian market. The event, held at Jio World Drive Mall, saw massive crowds and collaborations with top Indian YouTubers like CarryMinati. Feastables, co-founded by Donaldson, offers a range of chocolate products and has expanded to multiple countries, including India.
The launch in India was not just a business move but also a cultural engagement, highlighting MrBeast's commitment to connecting with diverse audiences worldwide.
Beyond entertainment, MrBeast is known for his philanthropic efforts. His initiatives, such as Beast Philanthropy, have supported various causes, including healthcare and environmental projects. His approach to content creation, blending entertainment with altruism, has set a new standard in the digital space.