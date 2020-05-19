MTV Hustle from Home pays tribute to frontline workers with new music video

Rap reality show’s music video features EPR, M Zee Bella, RCR to Shloka, Agsy, and Void, the contestants from Hustle’s first season.
As the nation is adhering to the lockdown, the demand for fresh shows on television and digital media is on rise. Adapting to the current scenario, MTV has reworked several of its flagship shows to fit into this quarantine phase. Amidst the ban on shooting, the channel is working to build interactivity and amp up entertainment by bringing out quarantine version of its original shows.
One such is its rap reality show 'Hustle', which is now streaming as 'Hustle from Home'. To get their ball rolling, MTV has dropped the music video for the show. The video features EPR, M Zee Bella, RCR to Shloka, Agsy, and Void, the contestants from Hustle’s first season. The music video that has been stitched together during the lockdown, urges the citizens to withstand this pandemic wave and stay positive for the better days to come.
MTV Hustle from Home is a six-part series where the world of rap will come together to jam from their homes. In the show that started from May 3, Indian rappers Raftaar and Raja Kumari will be seen sharing their insights on writing, composing the right beat, and arranging a song. Hosted by VJ Gaelyn Mendonca, the series will also see artists of MTV Hustle S1 such as M Zee Bella, RCR, EPR, Agsy, Void, and Shloka indulge in fun rhythmic banters and create an upbeat musical experience. This series is MTV’s salute to all superheroes - doctors, nurses, police, and other essential service providers, who are at the forefront, battling these trying times.
Earlier, rap musicians from Mumbai's Dharavi had also collaborated to create a trilingual rap anthem to educate and unite their community in regard to the spread of the deadly virus, with lyrics in Hindi, Marathi and Tamil.