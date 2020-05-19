MTV Hustle from Home pays tribute to frontline workers with new music video

MTV Hustle from Home is a six-part series where the world of rap will come together to jam from their homes. In the show that started from May 3, Indian rappers Raftaar and Raja Kumari will be seen sharing their insights on writing, composing the right beat, and arranging a song. Hosted by VJ Gaelyn Mendonca, the series will also see artists of MTV Hustle S1 such as M Zee Bella, RCR, EPR, Agsy, Void, and Shloka indulge in fun rhythmic banters and create an upbeat musical experience. This series is MTV’s salute to all superheroes - doctors, nurses, police, and other essential service providers, who are at the forefront, battling these trying times.