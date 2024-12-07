MTV Hustle issues statement amid backlash as #ShameonMTVHUSTLE trends online

MTV Hustle, the popular hip-hop reality show, has been engulfed in controversy, with the hashtag #ShameOnMTVHUSTLE trending online. The backlash began after Bengaluru-based hip-hop content creator and YouTuber Rohan Cariappa alleged that MTV had issued takedown requests for multiple videos from his YouTube channel.

The dispute stemmed from Rohan’s critique of judge Ikka, who was seen wearing a Harley-Davidson jacket on a show sponsored by Royal Enfield. Rohan highlighted the discrepancy in one of his videos, subsequently drawing attention online. He later claimed that MTV Hustle responded by removing several of his videos from YouTube.

Addressing the issue on 30 November, Rohan posted a video on X (formerly Twitter), tagging Royal Enfield and stating, “Sorry! Main toh na sehta” — a phrase symbolising defiance against suppression.

The incident sparked a wave of criticism against MTV Hustle, with social media users accusing the show of stifling dissent and censoring independent creators. Fans and followers voiced support for Rohan, with many demanding accountability from the channel. The hashtag #ShameOnMTVHUSTLE soon began trending across platforms.

In response to the growing backlash, MTV issued a statement asserting its support for the hip-hop community and its commitment to constructive feedback. However, users noted that the statement did not contain an apology to Rohan, further fuelling criticism.

Meanwhile, BoAt, one of the official sponsors of MTV Hustle, also weighed in on the matter. In a now-deleted statement, Boat underscored its stance on creative freedom, stating, “We firmly believe that this should never come at the cost of limiting the freedom to comment, critique, or create content on any topic for other creators. We do not support the recent actions that have caused concern within the artist community. We sincerely hope this matter is resolved amicably.”

Amid the ongoing dispute, Rohan took to Instagram, where he revealed that his YouTube channel had been reinstated. He also announced plans to release a comprehensive video detailing the entire incident.