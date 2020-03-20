Mumbai Police keeps it real on Twitter

Uses memes and pop culture references to spread calm and make people aware of dos and don’ts against COVID - 19.
Mumbai police like any other force is serious about its work. But, it does know to add in a bit of humour while getting work done. And this is seen best on its Twitter handle where the force regularly doles out important information, dos and don’ts, and news but using the best of memes and pop-culture references.
The COVID - 19 outbreak has prompted governments to initiate precautions such as social distancing and self-quarantine to stop the virus’ spread. This, of course, upped the anxiety meter of many people.
Staying true to its identity, Mumbai Police took to Twitter to talk about these measures whilst acting as a calming force.
For starters, it used a meme to emphasize the importance of social distancing. The post which read 'Bulati hai magar janeka nai' meant 'Don't go even if she calls.'
And the force shared another pop-culture reference from the 'Home Alone' movie reiterating that you're not alone when you self-quarantine, the force is with you.
Over the years, Mumbai Police has created a niche for itself when it comes to its Twitter posts that spell out the required information while being witty at the same time. Here are some of the best ones.
Cybersecurity
Women's Day
Road safety
Drugs
Neighbourhood Watch
On March 19, 2020, Prime Minister Modi addressed the nation where he stressed on social distancing and announced a janata (public) curfew on Sunday (March 22, 2020) from 7am to 9pm.
In India, the number of people infected with COVID - 19 has crossed 200 and resulted in four deaths.
Maharashtra which has seen the highest number of cases (50+) in the country has decided that all essential services will remain closed till 31 March, 2020.