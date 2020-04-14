Mumbai Police spreads awareness with some help from pop culture

Mumbai Police have always been actively present on social media and they have rightfully used this presence to spread awareness and information to the public during such difficult times. They have always been abreast with the latest trending interests, and also focuses on keeping the mood light and funny with their creatives. This wasn’t the first time and surely won’t be the last, where we’ll get to explore the witty side of the Mumbai Police. Here are some of the funny ways they tried to spread awareness about the covid-19 pandemic in recent times, by making pop culture references.