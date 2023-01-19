Musk auctions Twitter HQ items; Twitter bird statue fetches $100,000

The lot included items like espresso machines, ergonomically correct desks, televisions, bicycle-powered charging stations, pizza ovens and a decorative planter shaped.
Elon Musk, the new CEO of Twitter, has begun a 27-hour online auction of items from the company's headquarters in San Francisco, including furniture, decorations, kitchen equipment, and other items. According to the news agency AFP, a Twitter bird statue sold for $100,000 on Wednesday.
An online auction of "surplus corporate office assets of Twitter" that lasted slightly more than 24 hours included a 10-foot neon light in the shape of Twitter's bird logo, which drew a winning bid of $40,000, according to Heritage Global Partners auction service.
Espresso machines, ergonomically correct desks, televisions, bicycle-powered charging stations, pizza ovens, and a decorative planter shaped like a "@" sign were among the 631 lots, according to AFP.
Musk, who is attempting to drastically reduce costs at the company and has failed to pay rent for another San Francisco address, is facing a lawsuit. Other offices, including its Asia-Pacific headquarters in Singapore, have also been affected, with employees being asked to clear out and work from home, according to Bloomberg.
As he set out to find a new CEO for his troubled social media platform, Musk said in December that severe cost cuts at Twitter had repaired the company's dire finances.
He plans to drastically cut costs while increasing revenue, and the new $8 subscription service called Twitter Blue would aid in this endeavour.