Musk says owning Twitter has been painful, open to selling the platform

In a surprise interview with BBC, the Tesla and Twitter CEO speaks about his experience with managing the microblogging site.
Twitter boss Elon Musk in an interview with BBC revealed that running Twitter has been “quite painful” and “a rollercoaster”. He told the BBC that he is open to selling the company to the right person.
The SpaceX CEO concluded the acquisition of Twitter in October last year, following which many advertisers put a halt to their presence on the platform. Last month, Musk had put a value of around $20 billion on Twitter, less than half of what he paid for it.
Musk confirmed to BBC that Twitter is now at ‘roughly break-even’, with most of the advertisers now coming back to the platform.
The billionaire also spoke about the mass lay-offs at the platform, saying the number of employees has reduced to 1500, from an initial 8000.
Post the interaction, Musk posted some memes about the interview with BBC.