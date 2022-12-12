Musk says Twitter will increase character limit from 280 to 4,000

Twitter previously increased its character count from 140 to 280 in 2017 under the CEO Jack Dorsey.
The micro-blogging platform Twitter CEO Elon Musk has confirmed that the character limit in the tweet will increase from 280 to 4,000.
The news got confirmed, when the user asked Musk, "Elon, is it true that Twitter is set to increase the characters from 280 to 4000?" . The CEO responded with a ‘Yes’.
Last month in November 2022, Musk answered a similar inquiry by tweeting that he will be expanding Twitter's character limit which was "on the todo [sic] list."
Twitter previously increased its character count from 140 to 280 in 2017 under the CEO Jack Dorsey.
On Sunday, Twitter rolled out 'community notes' to all users globally.
According to the company, the community notes aims to create a better informed world by empowering people on Twitter to collaboratively add context to potentially misleading tweets.