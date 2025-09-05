Nepal enforces temporary ban on Facebook, Instagram, X over registration compliance

The Government of Nepal has announced a nationwide ban on 26 social media platforms that failed to register with the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology. The decision, effective immediately, follows the expiry of a seven-day deadline set for mandatory registration.

While platforms like Viber, TikTok, Wetalk, and Nimbuzz have already registered, popular services such as Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, X (Twitter), YouTube, LinkedIn, Snapchat, and Reddit have not complied and will remain blocked until they complete the process. Telegram and Global Diary are currently in the process of registration.

The move comes after a Supreme Court ruling directing the government to regulate unlicensed platforms and restrict content and advertisements broadcast without legal approval. The Court’s mandamus order consolidated earlier petitions filed in 2020 seeking restrictions on unregistered social media and OTT services.

The ministry clarified that platforms can resume operations once they register, appoint local representatives, designate officials to handle complaints, and ensure compliance with Nepali regulations. Despite repeated requests, companies like Meta and Google have yet to begin the registration process.

The decision has sparked public concern, especially among Nepalis living abroad. Many users questioned how they would now communicate with family back home. “How do Nepalis living abroad talk to their family and home starting today?” one user posted on X.