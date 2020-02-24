Netflix ends free trial period; offers first-month subscription at INR 5

With a global user base of over 167 million, American OTT streaming service Netflix that launched in India in 2016 reportedly caters to an audience of nearly two million in the country. The company does not publicly release region-wise subscriber count. Truth be told, a huge chunk of this 'watch anywhere, anytime and as much as you may want' service's Indian user-base accounts for freebies – most of who are using a friend's brother's sister's roommate's account or those have a neatly maintained excel sheet of multiple email ids and their passwords, happily signing up for a 30 day free trial with a new id every time the offer expires on the earlier used id.