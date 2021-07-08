Netflix India offers Swiggy discount codes to users watching its latest release

Viewers could go to certain time stamps of the new Taapsee Pannu starrer Haseen Dilruba to access discount codes for Swiggy orders.
To promote its latest movie Haseen Dilruba, Netflix and Swiggy teamed up for a social media activity to engage with users. The offer was that users could avail up to 90 per cent off on orders (up to 200 rupees discount) if they watched specific moments from the Taapsee Pannu-Vikrant Massey starrer.
Throughout the movie, specific scenes and dialogues involve food in some form or the other and the codes were tied back to the reference. For example, in one of the scenes, Pannu tells her mother-in-law that she does not know how to make pakodas (deep fried fritters) and the code at that time stamp was PAKORE.
The codes were all valid for a limited period of time and could only be availed by the first 200 viewers. According to Swiggy's social media, some of the codes were completely used up in as little as one minute.
The collaboration worked for both brands to drive engagement - Netflix had viewers clicking on the movie (despite its lukewarm reviews) and Swiggy saw users placing food orders on its app. Netflix and Swiggy have had a collaboration that goes back a couple of years, with Swiggy often referencing Netflix shows (such as Dark, Sacred Games, Money Heist and Sex Education) on social media.