Netflix pays homage to Friends episode with insta-celebs and lehengas

To make the singles feel a little less lonely during wedding season. (Hint: It kinda worked.)
Being single is hard, especially in India. Hot on the heels of the biggest celebrity wedding this year (we're looking at you #VickKatwedding), Netflix India has released a cheeky remake of American sitcom Friends, titled Sahelis.
The video stars three influencers and real life friends - Srishti Dixit, Kusha Kapila and Dolly Singh. The women talk about how everyone is celebrating wedding season instead of winter and about how hard it is to find the right guy.
In season 4, episode 20 of Friends, the lead characters Rachel, Monica and Phoebe sit around their house in borrowed wedding gowns to make themselves feel better about the lack of romance in their lives. The man that Rachel is dating, Joshua, visits her at this time and sees her in said dress and mistakenly think that Rachel is obsessed with marriage.
The video recreates this scene with lehengas. Spoiler alert: Srishti gets dumped for thinking that she is also marriage obsessed... which she sort of is, in the video. At least she knows we're all in it together, I suppose.