Netflix unleashes marketing blitzkrieg to promote Money Heist

The streaming platform has been going all out to promote the release of new episodes of the show.
On Friday December 3rd 2021, Netflix released a set of new episodes for the crime/thriller show Money Heist. Originally a Spanish show, it has become one of the most popular series in the country and Netflix has gone all out to promote the release of the new episodes.
Last week, we saw Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana don the Professor's glasses and a red jumpsuit to break into song about how excited he was about the new season of the show.
When season 5 was about to release, Netflix created a fan anthem with Nucleya featuring stars from across India’s film industries: Anil Kapoor, Radhika Apte, Rana Daggubati, Vikrant Massey, and Shruti Haasan.
All through the weekend, Netflix India uploaded multiple videos to its YouTube page. The most notable videos feature influencers. North Indian influencer Bhuvan Bam is seen meeting the cast of the show. South Indian influencer RJ Balaji gives us an update on all thats happened in the last five seasons of the show.
Need a social media marketing agency for your project? Choose among 82 such agencies on afaqs! Marketplace now. Click here