By afaqs! news bureau
Social Media

Netflix ups the “Crossover” ante with its homage to ‘21

But, where is Radhika Apte in the video?

These “Wrap Up” and “Year in Review” have become so mainstream that every app and service wants to dole out one. Netflix too did it.

The only difference? It added a whole row of popular figures in classic shows and movies available on the video streamer. Where else will you see Nawazuddin Siddiqui participate in the Squid Games, Tanmay Bhat vlog in Money Heist, and Shehnaaz Gill comforted by Lucifer himself?

“You keep asking for crossovers, so to close out 2021 we went all out!”

“We wanted to commemorate the rollercoaster of a year that went by, so we put together an epic compilation of some of our most loved shows and films with just one small twist. We introduced one new character to each of these scenes. The ultimate crossover for the Netflix India Playback 2021. Featuring Shehnaz Gill, Tanmay Bhat, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sima Taparia, Sonu Sood & Biswapati Sarkar” reads the video’s YouTube description.

But, the important question was thankfully asked: Where is Radhika Apte?

