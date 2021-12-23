Netflix ups the “Crossover” ante with its homage to ‘21

“We wanted to commemorate the rollercoaster of a year that went by, so we put together an epic compilation of some of our most loved shows and films with just one small twist. We introduced one new character to each of these scenes. The ultimate crossover for the Netflix India Playback 2021. Featuring Shehnaz Gill, Tanmay Bhat, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sima Taparia, Sonu Sood & Biswapati Sarkar” reads the video’s YouTube description.