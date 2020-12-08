By afaqs! news bureau
Social Media

Netflix, YouTube, OnePlus, McDonald's, and several other brands describe 2020 in one word, courtesy Twitter

It was the perfect opportunity for brands to let off some steam.

Sometimes, it takes only one question for someone to let go of their rigidity and reveal what’s on their mind. Something similar happened on Twitter on December 3, 2020, when the social media networking platform tweeted “2020 in one word.”

This one tweet of four words was enough to let not just people, but even the biggest brands to reveal what they thought of this dastardly year.

Here are some of their replies.

Netflix

McDonald's

Vedantu

Fastrack

OnePlus

YouTube

Vivo India

Zoom

Shaadi.com

Cafe Coffee Day

Microsoft Edge

JioSaavan

Bira 91

Adobe

IBM

Windows

Sunfeast YiPPee!

Subway

BBLUNT

Grammarly

Lego

Call Of Duty

Messenger

Viber

Ellen DeGeneres

Kerala Tourism

Sennheiser India

Opera

Dolby India

YouTubeTwitterNetflixOneplus