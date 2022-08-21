Netizens call for Zomato boycott again

The statement clarified that 'Mahakal' referred to in the ad points to 'Mahakal Restaurant' and not the Mahakaleshwar Temple. It added that Mahakal restaurant is one of Zomato's high-order-volume restaurant partners in Ujjain and the thali is one of the most highly recommended items on its menu. The thali is also a prasad handed out at the Mahakaleeshwar temple, and this was why tweeple called for the brand's boycott.