NHRC orders X to remove AAP posts with children, asks EC to take action

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has instructed social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to take down a post shared by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi Chief Minister Atishi. The post in question reportedly featured children participating in political campaign activities.

Advertisment

The NHRC, in a letter, revealed that it had taken suo motu cognisance of the issue, raising objections to the use of children in political campaigns. The Commission highlighted that this practice contravenes the guidelines established by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

NHRC Member Priyank Kanoongo writes to Vinay Prakash, Resident Grievanbces Officer of Social Media 'X' regarding post(s)/re-post(s) of Delhi CM Atishi and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on the platform 'X', depicting the children in political campaign activities



"...the… pic.twitter.com/JFBLpIZdlW — ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2024

NHRC member Priyank Kanoongo remarked, “The Commission has taken suo motu cognizance of the matter under Section 12(a) of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993. The participation of children in political campaign activities raises serious concerns, as it violates the guidelines issued by the Election Commission of India”.

The NHRC has urged Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar to take action by issuing clear directives to all political parties, emphasising the need to refrain from involving children in political activities.

NHRC Member Priyank Kanoongo writes to Rajiv Kumar, Chief Election Commissioner regarding post(s)/re-post(s) of Delhi CM Atishi and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on the platform 'X', depicting the children in political campaign activities



"...the Commission requests your… pic.twitter.com/VL2oap4Ld4 — ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2024

In his letter to the CEC, Kanoongo stated, “The Commission requests your good office to kindly take urgent corrective measures to address the instant issue and at the same time requests to kindly consider the issuance of firm guidelines to all the Political Parties to refrain from using children in any political activities”.

The letter was sent following the sharing of a video by Kejriwal and Atishi, which depicted children chanting "Abki baar, Kejriwal" as part of the party’s campaign.

The NHRC’s intervention comes amid escalating tensions between AAP and BJP over alleged voter list manipulations in Delhi. While AAP accuses the BJP of deleting voters in key constituencies, the BJP counters with claims of illegal voter registrations by AAP, intensifying the political dispute ahead of Delhi's February 2025 elections.