Nitesh Shetty fronts Atomberg’s tongue-in-cheek factory promotion

After comedian Ravi Gupta’s tour of boAt’s Noida factory failed to reveal any evidence of links to China, Atomberg brought in comic Nitesh Shetty for a promotional piece of its manufacturing plant in Chakan, Pune.

“Our factory doesn’t have an address. Ask any rickshaw stand in Pune to take you to India’s number one BLDC fan manufacturing company, they’ll bring you to this Atomberg factory,” says Shetty, playing the role of an employee in the video.

BLDC refers to Brushless Direct Current motors, which use 40 to 60 percent less electricity than traditional induction fans, operate more quietly, and last longer. In this category, Atomberg goes up against brands like Havells, Orient Electric, and Crompton.

Atomberg’s choice of Shetty is not surprising. In an earlier video, he takes an imaginary friend on a tour of Balewadi, presenting its everyday offerings as though they are one of a kind. The mix of humor and curiosity makes the content entertaining and keeps viewers watching; the video has amassed over 2.5 lakh likes.

The Atomberg video, it may not have the full-on factory tour, has already drawn more than 55,000 likes in under 24 hours. What it lacks is the paid partnership disclaimer that the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) requires for all sponsored content.

The format itself is part of a wider social media trend. Earlier versions featured real employees walking viewers through a day in their lives, offering a peek inside offices of well-known brands; the videos acted as subtle pitches to prospective hires.