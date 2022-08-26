NIVEA India uses AI-enabled personalized messages from Taapsee Pannu for NIVEA Soft Fresh Batch 2022

NIVEA Soft Fresh Batch 2022 is currently live on Moj and has received more than 1,00,000 entries.
Taking personalization to the next level and using the power of technology, NIVEA India, elevates the Gen-Z consumer experience with machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) for the second edition of NIVEA Soft Fresh Batch, India’s Freshest influencer hunt. With this latest innovation, up to 10,000 lucky participants of NIVEA Soft Fresh Batch 2022 entries will get a personalized message from brand ambassador and Bollywood celebrity - Taapsee Pannu.
The brand recently announced its second edition of the most awaited NIVEA Soft Fresh Batch after the humongous success of its premier edition last year. With more colleges, participants, influencers, challenges, and rewards, this second edition is all set to uplift the life of every budding Gen-Z content creator in the country, making it bigger and better!
NIVEA Soft Fresh Batch 2022 is currently live on Moj and has received more than 1,00,000 entries out of which up to 10,000 lucky participating entries will get a personalized message from Taapsee via WhatsApp and email. The personalized message takes the excitement of the creators to the next level while elevating the consumer experience for these budding Gen-Z creators. NIVEA India has worked closely with industry experts like Balancing Act and Rephrase.Ai to create this innovative consumer touchpoint. The video message comes as a surprise to the participants right on their phones and congratulates them using their names, recognizes their entry to the campaign and how they stand a chance to become one of India’s freshest influencers.
Excited about this initiative, Ajay Simha, marketing director, NIVEA India, states, “We at NIVEA India have always aimed at creating personalized consumer experiences that are inclusive for every consumer. We hope the personalized messages going out instills excitement and brings in the surprise element. We are thrilled to have partnered with Balancing Act and Rephrase.Ai to curate this innovative personalized touchpoint owing to their extensive expertise and remarkable work in the artificial intelligence and machine learning space coupled with their deep consumer understanding. The intent is to create an impactful consumer journey by receiving a message from a leading celebrity. This will enable them to kick-start their adventure on being titled one of India’s freshest influencers.”
“Since its premier edition, NIVEA Soft Fresh Batch has been a campaign that celebrates the unique personalities of Gen-Z girls. It is a campaign designed to encourage them to celebrate their individuality. Balancing Act, founded by Divya Palat & Aditya Hitkari drove the AI piece with Taapsee Pannu for NIVEA Soft Fresh Batch 2022 . The aim was to take the initiative to the next level and hyper-personalize the experience for the participating girls. Balancing Act wanted to celebrate the fact that NIVEA cares about each entry and each message.” says, Ms Divya Palat, Co-Founder, Balancing Act