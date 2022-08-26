NIVEA India uses AI-enabled personalized messages from Taapsee Pannu for NIVEA Soft Fresh Batch 2022

NIVEA Soft Fresh Batch 2022 is currently live on Moj and has received more than 1,00,000 entries out of which up to 10,000 lucky participating entries will get a personalized message from Taapsee via WhatsApp and email. The personalized message takes the excitement of the creators to the next level while elevating the consumer experience for these budding Gen-Z creators. NIVEA India has worked closely with industry experts like Balancing Act and Rephrase.Ai to create this innovative consumer touchpoint. The video message comes as a surprise to the participants right on their phones and congratulates them using their names, recognizes their entry to the campaign and how they stand a chance to become one of India’s freshest influencers.