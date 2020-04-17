Now, Instagrammers can virtually unbox the OnePlus 8...

The OnePlus 8 series is available in four color variants - the UltraMarine Blue, the Onyx Black, a fresh Glacial Green color, and a special Interstellar Glow exclusive for the OnePlus 8. OnePlus 8 series has two variants, one being its 8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage and the other being its 12GB RAM with 256GB internal storage. The OnePlus 8 is priced at 699$ and 799$ and the OnePlus 8 Pro at 899$ and 999$ for their respective variants. The Indian prices and sale commencement dates are yet to be disclosed.