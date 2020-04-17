Now, Instagrammers can virtually unbox the OnePlus 8...

Users can now unbox the latest OnePlus 8 series using AR filters on Instagram, giving them a firsthand look and feel of the phone, while staying home.
OnePlus globally unveiled their latest edition smartphones amidst the current pandemic lockdown. On 14th April, in a live-stream event on OnePlus’ official website and YouTube, they launched their OnePlus 8 series. The OnePlus 8 series consists of OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 pro, which are the latest addition to their ultra-premium flagship lineup.
With the current situation, the general flow of events after a new phone is launched has been hampered completely. Where one can find reviews and unboxing videos of the new device, this pandemic situation has left the users devoid of that experience. OnePlus is a brand that has often given great emphasis to their unboxing and post-launch campaigns, hence they have had to out-think the current situation.
OnePlus has overcome all the restrictions by introducing a new and innovative way of unboxing their latest smartphone. OnePlus has now launched a new AR unboxing Instagram filter, using which one can easily enjoy a virtual unboxing experience being at home. With this new feature, one can get a close feel of the new OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro, along with all the other items that come in the box.
One can easily access this feature by visiting the Instagram page of OnePlus or OnePlus India. Once you have the filter you can use it to closely interact with the elements of the smartphone, OnePlus is also asking users to take part in contests by coming up with creative unboxing videos.
Over the years OnePlus has tried to come up with creative ways of marketing its products. Their ideas included using Robert Downey Jr. to present the OnePlus 7 Pro to Bunty from Sacred Games unboxing the OnePlus 7 Pro in his own style.
The OnePlus 8 series is available in four color variants - the UltraMarine Blue, the Onyx Black, a fresh Glacial Green color, and a special Interstellar Glow exclusive for the OnePlus 8. OnePlus 8 series has two variants, one being its 8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage and the other being its 12GB RAM with 256GB internal storage. The OnePlus 8 is priced at 699$ and 799$ and the OnePlus 8 Pro at 899$ and 999$ for their respective variants. The Indian prices and sale commencement dates are yet to be disclosed.