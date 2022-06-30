By afaqs! news bureau
Of likes and laughs: brands mark Social Media Day 2022

Netflix, Dunzo and Disney share witty posts to mark the occasion. WION cautions users against fake news.

Social media dramatically impacts how brands build and grow their online communities. Presence on social media and being adept when it comes to the talk of the town, are critical for brands to survive in this day and age.

Indian brands have been consistently creating great content on their social media handles for moments and days of significance. The day which is dedicated to this medium, calls for special posts.

World Social Media day was first celebrated by Mashable, a leading entertainment and multi-platform media business platform, on June 30, 2010. Its main purpose was to focus on the impact of social media and its role in global communication.

Here’s what brands like Netflix, Disney, Dunzo, Kotak Mahindra Bank, SBI General Insurance, Koo, Tata Technologies, WION, etc., posted to celebrate World Social Media Day yesterday, June 30, 2022:

Netflix India

Disney India

Dunzo

Kotak Mahindra Bank

SBI General Insurance

Koo

Chimpz & Inc

Tata Technologies

WION

(With inputs from Aakriti Kochhar)

