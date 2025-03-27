OpenAI CEO addresses Ghibli-style image trend on ChatGPT

OpenAI's new GPT-4o image generator, launched Tuesday, quickly became popular for creating images in the style of Studio Ghibli. The feature, intended for general photorealistic outputs, unexpectedly went viral as users shared Ghibli-inspired art on social media.

The surge in demand for this specific style caused OpenAI to delay the feature's rollout to free users, as confirmed by CEO Sam Altman on X. Altman acknowledged the trend, indicating his own involvement.

Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, acknowledged the viral trend on X Wednesday, also sharing that he had created a Ghibli-style image of himself.