Pepsico debuts new TikTok campaign with Salman Khan

The challenge is advertised for on the top banner of TikTok India's Dsicover page and is the first trending hashtag that users see when they get on to the app. As of 5:00 p.m. on Friday, 29 May, the hashtag had been 67.6 billion times. Bollywood celebrities like Jacqueline Fernandez and choreographer Remo D'Souza have also taken part in the challenge. The campaign is a hashtag challenge with a branded lens. Using the hashtag gives users access to a signature track and a banner that takes up the top half of users screens. Influencers like Aawez Darbar, Afsha Shah Khan, and Jyotsna Haldkar also took part in this challenge.