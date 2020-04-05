By Ananya Pathak
Pidilite gets homebound families together to do art and craft

Momspresso and Fevicreate's #IndiaCraftingMemories social media challenge aims to spur families to create memories through fun activities.

These days, families are confined to their homes because of the 21-day Coronavirus-related nationwide lockdown. So, the user generated content platform Momspresso has rolled out an initiative #IndiaCraftingMemories in association with Fevicreate, a platform by Pidilite that encourages creativity, and makes learning fun through arts and crafts, and DIY activities. The 21-day campaign aims at encouraging families to take part in various 'fun' crafting activities, and keep their children engaged in the process.

View this post on Instagram

#MomVlogs #CraftingMemories Video Challenge! ... Are You Ready For The Spotlight? Are You Ready To WIN Rs. 2,00,000 From Us? Are You Ready To Take The #CraftingMemories Video Challenge? Then you are just an upload away: ... â¢ Cue: It is time to add some glitter to your life. Create colourful DIY products easily at home. You can create lampshades, home decor products, transform an ordinary thing into something fancy by using your crafting skills. Itâs time to get crafty with amazing ideas that will help you decorate your home and come up with your best and creative side. Since we are all homebound, we must make the most of this time together. Itâs all about family moments, being with your loved ones, celebrating your special bond and crafting new memories together. With that, we need you to keep three things in mind before creating your video and that is; âquality, quality, and qualityâ. * With this comes a great chance to win a grand total prize money of Rs. 2,00,000! * 1st prize - 10 winners get Rs. 5,000 each * 2nd prize - 25 winners get Rs. 2,000 each * 3rd prize - 200 winners get Rs. 500 each All participants will receive an E-certificate of participation from @fevicreate! So, what are you waiting for? This is your challenge for this week - create your own #CraftingMemories Challenge video and upload it on our app. ... â¢ Here's how to do it:â  Download the Momspresso appâ  Create VIDEOâ  Click on the #CraftingMemories Challengeâ  Choose a category Add your #CraftingMemories video and you are ready to win. ... â¢ Few points to be noted: - Make sure to tag at least 3 friends in the comments and ask them to take part in the challenge - Last date of your entries - 20.04.20 before 12.00 pm (*videos uploaded on Monday, 20.04.20 before 12.00 pm are valid entries.) - To qualify as an entry, please make sure you are registered here: http://bit.ly/2nlx3nM Write in to support@momspresso-mymoney.com in case of any query. Payments will be made within 28 days of winner announcement. - Winner videos will be featured on Momspresso's social media pages. ... #Momspresso #Fevicreate #IndiaCraftingMemories #Parents #Family #Contest #Contests #DIY #artandcrafts #Quarantinelife

A post shared by Momspresso (@momspresso) on

Through this initiative, families have a chance to create 'happy' memories and share them on Instagram or Facebook.

The platform has collaborated with popular celebrity influencers like Shilpa Shetty, Neha Dhupia, Rannvijay Singh, and Karanvir Bohra to launch the #CraftingMemoriesChallenge across India. To further increase the reach of the initiative, Momspresso has launched it in 10 vernacular languages, and has also invited 1,000-plus influencers to be a part of it, and share their videos and pictures on Instagram and Facebook. An Instagram handle “India Crafting Memories” has also been created, which will be a repository for all curated content.

Commenting on the initiative, Shantanu Bhanja, CEO – consumer products, Pidilite Industries Ltd, said, “We have always believed that arts and crafts can provide children the opportunity to fully explore their potential, build their self-confidence, and enhance their creative thinking while ensuring a fun-filled yet educative time, even when they are away from school. Given that kids are homebound at present for such a long time, we thought of launching the ‘India Crafting Memories’ initiative to help parents keep their children engaged, creative and productive, while crafting some beautiful memories together.”

View this post on Instagram

#Repost @nehadhupia (@get_repost) ã»ã»ã» My coping mechanism during this tough period has been to put a positive spin on everything. So for me, being homebound means 100% time with my baby girl and I truly cherish it. Weâve been doing some fun things together, but making this memory book has been an absolute delight. I know thereâll be many more craft masterpieces from her , but this is one of her first and with it, will remain a million sweet memories. We are crafting some beautiful memories together. Are you? Take up the #CraftingMemories challenge and make this time memorable for you & your kids! @indiacraftingmemories @fevicreate @momspresso #CraftingMemories #LockdownLove

A post shared by Fevicreate (@fevicreate) on

Added Prashant Sinha, COO, Momspresso, “These are difficult times, but they also present an opportunity for families to bond over engaging activities and create memories of a lifetime. It is this insight that led us to create the #CraftingMemoriesChallenge.”

View this post on Instagram

#Repost @karanvirbohra (@get_repost) ã»ã»ã» From working out together to dancing to playing, Bella & Vienna have filled immense happiness in our lives.Even though homebound for such a long stretch, I just love spending time with them! Today we thought of making a moustache - a "moochi" for the real hero of the house: our mommy darling! This time is so precious for me and Iâm using every minute of it to do things together with them! We are crafting some beautiful memories together. Are you? You too can take up this #CraftingMemories challenge and make this time memorable for your kids! . . . @indiacraftingmemories @fevicreate @momspresso #CraftingMemories #parentlife #familylove So my friends, come and craft some memories with me ð¤ @vikaaskalantri @ijaybhanushali @chetan_hansraj @sudanshu_pandey @amitsarinofficial

A post shared by Fevicreate (@fevicreate) on

Fevicreate will also be hosting daily live expert sessions on social media on interesting craft ideas that parents can share with their children with stuff that is available at home. Momspresso will also hold weekly contests and Vlog challenges to encourage wider participation in these activities. It will create a video compilation of 'India’s biggest collection of crafted memories'.

