Pidilite gets homebound families together to do art and craft

#MomVlogs #CraftingMemories Video Challenge! ... Are You Ready For The Spotlight? Are You Ready To WIN Rs. 2,00,000 From Us? Are You Ready To Take The #CraftingMemories Video Challenge? Then you are just an upload away: ... â¢ Cue: It is time to add some glitter to your life. Create colourful DIY products easily at home. You can create lampshades, home decor products, transform an ordinary thing into something fancy by using your crafting skills. Itâs time to get crafty with amazing ideas that will help you decorate your home and come up with your best and creative side. Since we are all homebound, we must make the most of this time together. Itâs all about family moments, being with your loved ones, celebrating your special bond and crafting new memories together. With that, we need you to keep three things in mind before creating your video and that is; âquality, quality, and qualityâ. * With this comes a great chance to win a grand total prize money of Rs. 2,00,000! * 1st prize - 10 winners get Rs. 5,000 each * 2nd prize - 25 winners get Rs. 2,000 each * 3rd prize - 200 winners get Rs. 500 each All participants will receive an E-certificate of participation from @fevicreate! So, what are you waiting for? This is your challenge for this week - create your own #CraftingMemories Challenge video and upload it on our app. ... â¢ Here's how to do it:â  Download the Momspresso appâ  Create VIDEOâ  Click on the #CraftingMemories Challengeâ  Choose a category Add your #CraftingMemories video and you are ready to win. ... â¢ Few points to be noted: - Make sure to tag at least 3 friends in the comments and ask them to take part in the challenge - Last date of your entries - 20.04.20 before 12.00 pm (*videos uploaded on Monday, 20.04.20 before 12.00 pm are valid entries.) - To qualify as an entry, please make sure you are registered here: http://bit.ly/2nlx3nM Write in to support@momspresso-mymoney.com in case of any query. Payments will be made within 28 days of winner announcement. - Winner videos will be featured on Momspresso's social media pages. ... #Momspresso #Fevicreate #IndiaCraftingMemories #Parents #Family #Contest #Contests #DIY #artandcrafts #Quarantinelife