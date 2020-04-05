Pidilite gets homebound families together to do art and craft

Momspresso and Fevicreate's #IndiaCraftingMemories social media challenge aims to spur families to create memories through fun activities.
These days, families are confined to their homes because of the 21-day Coronavirus-related nationwide lockdown. So, the user generated content platform Momspresso has rolled out an initiative #IndiaCraftingMemories in association with Fevicreate, a platform by Pidilite that encourages creativity, and makes learning fun through arts and crafts, and DIY activities. The 21-day campaign aims at encouraging families to take part in various 'fun' crafting activities, and keep their children engaged in the process.
Through this initiative, families have a chance to create 'happy' memories and share them on Instagram or Facebook.
The platform has collaborated with popular celebrity influencers like Shilpa Shetty, Neha Dhupia, Rannvijay Singh, and Karanvir Bohra to launch the #CraftingMemoriesChallenge across India. To further increase the reach of the initiative, Momspresso has launched it in 10 vernacular languages, and has also invited 1,000-plus influencers to be a part of it, and share their videos and pictures on Instagram and Facebook. An Instagram handle “India Crafting Memories” has also been created, which will be a repository for all curated content.
Commenting on the initiative, Shantanu Bhanja, CEO – consumer products, Pidilite Industries Ltd, said, “We have always believed that arts and crafts can provide children the opportunity to fully explore their potential, build their self-confidence, and enhance their creative thinking while ensuring a fun-filled yet educative time, even when they are away from school. Given that kids are homebound at present for such a long time, we thought of launching the ‘India Crafting Memories’ initiative to help parents keep their children engaged, creative and productive, while crafting some beautiful memories together.”
Added Prashant Sinha, COO, Momspresso, “These are difficult times, but they also present an opportunity for families to bond over engaging activities and create memories of a lifetime. It is this insight that led us to create the #CraftingMemoriesChallenge.”
Fevicreate will also be hosting daily live expert sessions on social media on interesting craft ideas that parents can share with their children with stuff that is available at home. Momspresso will also hold weekly contests and Vlog challenges to encourage wider participation in these activities. It will create a video compilation of 'India’s biggest collection of crafted memories'.