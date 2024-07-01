PM Modi launches #Cheer4Bharat as the nation's athletes prepare for the Paris Olympics

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
He urged support for athletes using the hashtag #Cheer4Bharat in his Mann Ki Baat address, expressing hope for a strong performance.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his confidence in the Indian athletes' abilities to shine on the global stage at the upcoming Paris Olympics, expressing his wishes and acknowledging their dedication and preparation following their commendable performance in Tokyo.
“Right after the Tokyo Olympics, our athletes were whole-heartedly engaged in the preparations for the Paris Olympics. If we take all the players together, then all of them have participated in nearly nine hundred international competitions. This is a very big number,” the prime minister said during the monthly Mann Ki Baat session.
The Prime Minister added, “In shooting, the talent of our players is coming to the fore. Both men’s and women’s teams have qualified in table tennis. Our shooter daughters are also part of the Indian shotgun team. This time, members of our team will compete in wrestling and horse riding in those categories as well, in which they had never participated before. From this, you can make out that this time we will see a different level of excitement in sports.”
The Prime Minister expressed India's hope for a strong performance in the Paris Olympics, using the hashtag #Cheer4Bharat. He plans to meet the Indian team in the coming days to personally support them on behalf of the nation.