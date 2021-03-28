POCO’s Anuj Sharma switches to influencer mode for upcoming X3 Pro launch

Sharma is doing what tech influencers do – review the pros and cons of a new device over several episodes of comparisons and tests.
POCO is about to launch its latest model POCO X3 Pro in India. While the launch is scheduled for March 30, it is the brand’s content around the launch event that caught our attention.
The brand is doing what tech YouTubers do – review the pros and cons of the device over several episodes of comparisons and tests.
And it isn’t another of those ‘influencer partnerships’. Instead, the videos are presented as snackable posts on Twitter by POCO’s country manager Anuj Sharma.
Sharma is seen highlighting one feature of the phone at a time while comparing it with rivals’ in the price segment. For example, X3 Pro’s performance with the new processor Snapdragon 860 is compared with that of Oneplus Nord, Samsung Galaxy F62, and realme X7.
This is followed by fast charging, the display and the mandatory camera test. This is also early days of Sharma shaping up his presence as the brand face like others in the space have done - Manu Kumar Jain for Xiaomi and Madhav Sheth for realme.
On the product front, the brand is trying to match the high price to feature ratio benchmarks set by its first model, the POCO F1.