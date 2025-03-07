Advertisment
Social Media News

Prime Video India deletes post supporting Alia Bhatt against BLACKPINK’s Jennie

A social media war between fans of Bhatt and the South Korean artiste over plagiarism is the issue.

afaqs! news bureau
Prime VIdeo India x Alia Bhatt x Blackpink

Following criticism online, Prime Video India has deleted its post on X (formerly Twitter) supporting actress Alia Bhatt in a social media war between her fans and South Korean girl group BLACKPINK’s Jennie.

“BLACKPINK fans, we bet you can hear this image (sobbing and side-eye emojis)” was the caption of the post which also contained an image of Bhatt from her 2024 movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

The root cause of this social media war is traced to a teaser of Like Jeenie, a new song from the BLACKPINK artiste which many claimed sounded similar to Rani’s (Alia’s character) theme from the 2024 movie.

Fans of Jennie have not only criticised the video streamer but have asked it to apologise for its post. 

 

Prime Video India
