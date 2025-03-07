Prime Video India deletes post supporting Alia Bhatt against BLACKPINK’s Jennie

Following criticism online, Prime Video India has deleted its post on X (formerly Twitter) supporting actress Alia Bhatt in a social media war between her fans and South Korean girl group BLACKPINK’s Jennie.

“BLACKPINK fans, we bet you can hear this image (sobbing and side-eye emojis)” was the caption of the post which also contained an image of Bhatt from her 2024 movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

#BLACKPINK's Jennie copied the song 'Rani Anthem' from the movie 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', which has Indian artist Pritam's credits, in a way that sounds no different. pic.twitter.com/lwtiCS2O7m — K-Pop Base (@kpopbaseee) March 4, 2025

The root cause of this social media war is traced to a teaser of Like Jeenie, a new song from the BLACKPINK artiste which many claimed sounded similar to Rani’s (Alia’s character) theme from the 2024 movie.

It’s honestly quite embarrassing that an "official" streaming platform account with over a million followers is getting involved in a fan war that originated from a fake Twitter account. While Aliah does genuinely appreciate Jennie’s music and has used her songs in the past, this… pic.twitter.com/ay6r2BfGss — 💫 (@baejeanies) March 6, 2025

Fans of Jennie have not only criticised the video streamer but have asked it to apologise for its post.