PubG releases web series to "get under the skin" of its community

The team at Saatchi interviewed around 200 PubG players to understand the language they need to use in order to connect with the community. Jayaraman shares that the constant endeavour was to ensure that it is equally relevant for the "pros" (champions) and the "noobs" (rookies). The lingo includes terms like "OP" which means overpowered, various locations of the maps... while segregating wings in hostels and societies with alphabets 'A', 'B', which is common in India. The first episode shows how the students kept the names on locations of the "Erangel" (a popular PubG map). The episode starts with a newly enrolled student entering the hostel with his parents. When he asks a passerby to help him locate the wing and room, he gets a response, "Yeh to Pochinki mein hai". Throughout the 32-minute-episode, the lingo and behaviour of the characters resemble that of real PubG players. "We wanted to use the language that binds them," says Jayaraman.