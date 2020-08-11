Publicis lets go of Tom Goodwin after controversial COVID tweet

Goodwin's career spans nearly two decades with stints at both sides of the coin: client and agency. Some of the places he has worked are GlaxoSmithKline, TBWA\Worldwide, Lowe, IPG Media Lab, Havas Media, and Zenith Media. He's also an author and as per his LinkedIn profile, he is now the founder of an upcoming "insurgent innovation and transformation consultancy" called "All We Have is Now".