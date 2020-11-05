PVR, INOX, Cinepolis rejoice on Twitter as Maharashtra reopens cinemas

The reaction comes as the industry heads towards resumption of business in one of the top markets after being shut for over 7 months.
The Maharashtra government has allowed cinema halls, theatres and multiplexes to reopen with half of their seating capacity from November 5. The news brings a sigh of relief for cinema brands like, PVR Cinemas, INOX Leisure, Gold Cinema and Carnival Cinemas.
Cinemas located within containment zones are yet to get the green signal.
Brands like like, PVR Cinemas, INOX Leisure and Cinepolis engaged in a cheerful banter on Twitter via popular dialogues from the movie Gully Boy. They were joined by the Multiplex Association of India, and ticketing platforms like BookMyShow and Paytm. The reaction comes as the industry heads towards resumption of business in one of the top markets after being shut for over 7 months.