By afaqs! news bureau
Social Media

Rashmika Mandanna criticised for eating and promoting a McDonald’s chicken burger  

Netizens claim she had, in the past, revealed herself to be a vegetarian.

Actress Rashmika Mandanna is being criticised online because she is seen eating a McDonald’s chicken burger in the brand’s new ad. Netizens are calling her out on social media because they say she had, in the past, revealed herself to be a vegetarian.

The QSR chain's west and south division announced the actress as a brand ambassador in 2021.

This is not the first time a celebrity is facing such criticism. Actress Alia Bhatt was called out promoting Parle Frooti, a sugary Mango drink when she claimed she does not consume sugar. Actor Akshay Kumar was trolled for promoting Vimal Elaichi despite promoting a healthy and fit lifestyle.

McDonald'sRashmika Mandanna