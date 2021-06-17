‘Report it, don’t share it!’ is Neha Dhupia’s message in Facebook’s new initiative

The initiative is being endorsed by actor Neha Dhupia, who runs a community ‘Freedom to Feed’ on Instagram, which is a safe space for women to speak about breastfeeding and have an open dialogue about the challenges surrounding it. But the community has evolved to become a space for discussing diverse aspects of parenting too. Neha says, “I’ve seen this happen and it’s not right. We tend to share content that comes to us without thinking of the repercussions, even when it is content pertaining to child abuse. It may be a well-intentioned way of making people more aware of the negative events around us, but the impact it has on the child who’s the subject of such content is large. So today, in partnership with Facebook, I want to spread awareness that when you see such pieces of content, please DON’T SHARE, rather REPORT IT!”