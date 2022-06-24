Roposo celebrates Pride Month by shining the spotlight on its LGBTQIA+ creators

These creators will also feature in videos that are part of Roposo’s ‘Own the Troll’ campaign. While trolling is a universal challenge faced across society, members of the LGBTQIA+ community especially have often been susceptible to getting trolled, online and offline. Roposo’s campaign aims to honor the courage with which the community has battled to take power away from their trolls. The Roposo pride creators will use their creativity to turn the negative comments they have often heard on the internet, or even in real life, and spin it into fun, quirky content that celebrates individuality instead.