Roposo celebrates Pride Month by shining the spotlight on its LGBTQIA+ creators

The creators will also feature in videos that are part of Roposo’s ‘Own the Troll’ campaign.
Roposo, a leading creator-led live entertainment commerce platform, is celebrating Pride Month through various collaborations with its LGBTQIA+ creators. These creators will go LIVE on Roposo with highly engaging and entertaining content and will also be part of a Roposo Pride campaign that encourages members of the LGBTQIA+ community to speak up against the culture of trolling that they combat both online and offline.
The four creators who will be seen live on Roposo include fashionista Shivam Bhardwaj, make-up artiste Bhumneshwar Manhas, comedian Anish Bhagat and singer Alisha Batth. The content they create will be centered on their individual areas of expertise. While Anish will be a part of a comedy show, Shivam and Bhumneshwar will headline fashion shows and Alisha will join music shows like Indie Rhythm.
These creators will also feature in videos that are part of Roposo’s ‘Own the Troll’ campaign. While trolling is a universal challenge faced across society, members of the LGBTQIA+ community especially have often been susceptible to getting trolled, online and offline. Roposo’s campaign aims to honor the courage with which the community has battled to take power away from their trolls. The Roposo pride creators will use their creativity to turn the negative comments they have often heard on the internet, or even in real life, and spin it into fun, quirky content that celebrates individuality instead.
Speaking about Roposo’s pride celebrations, Mansi Jain, Senior Vice President & General Manger, Roposo said, “Roposo is a platform for GenZ. This is a generation that lives by the tenets of honoring one's individuality, identity and self-worth. We are celebrating Pride Month by putting content that our pride creators make at the forefront. We are also extremely pleased to be celebrating the creators who have overcome deep-rooted stigma to own their identity and hope to enable meaningful dialogue on challenges faced by the community through our combined efforts.”
“I am glad to be a part of the Roposo pride celebration which shines the spotlight on the great work creators from the LGBTQIA+ community are doing. I am also extremely eager to be a part of the ‘Own The Troll’ campaign. We have dealt with trolls long before it became an internet phenomenon. I hope that the positive message that we craft out of hurtful comments will have further encourage community members to find their voice and will help them to be who they are,” said Roposo content creator Shivam Bhardwaj.
These four creators will be seen on special live shows on Roposo where they will not only give a preview of the content they create, but also showcase how they have overcome trolling. Digital creator and talk show host Renil Abraham will speak to them in an exclusive tete-a-tete, which will be seen live on Roposo.