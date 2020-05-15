Salon brands try and stay in the conversation amid lockdown

View this post on Instagram

Bringing you hairstyling tips from the experts at BBLUNT! Try this cool bubble braid hairstyle at home, our Sr Salon Director @vanessafernandes19 shows you how it's done! She uses the Hot Shot Heat Protection Hair Mist to protect her hair from heat and tame frizz too! Don't forget to leave your comments below with any hair queries you may have, and we'll address them with our team of hair experts. #BBLUNT #BBLUNTIndia #Lockdown #StayHomeStaySafe #GrowOutChallenge #WorkFromHome #HotShot #HeatProtection #HairMist #NotWithoutProtection #Hairstyle