Samay Raina deletes all India's Got Latent videos from channel

Popular comedian Samay Raina has announced the removal of all episodes of his show 'India's Got Latent' from his YouTube channel following a major controversy sparked by co-judge Ranveer Allahbadia's inappropriate comments during a recent episode.

In a statement released yesterday, Raina said, "Everything that is happening has been too much for me to handle. I have removed all India's Got Latent videos from my channel. My only objective was to make people laugh and have a good time. I will fully cooperate with all agencies to ensure their inquiries are concluded fairly."

The controversy erupted when Allahbadia, widely known by his online moniker 'BeerBiceps', allegedly made inappropriate remarks to a contestant, including a question about body parts and an indecent proposal involving Rs 2 crore. The situation worsened when he posed a highly controversial question involving a sexually explicit scenario regarding the contestant's parents.

The incident sparked widespread condemnation across social media, with numerous politicians and film personalities expressing their dismay. Subsequently, a police complaint was filed against multiple individuals associated with the show, including Allahbadia, Raina, and fellow judges Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh, and Apoorva Makhija.

Allahbadia has since issued an apology for his remarks following the intense backlash.

The controversy has had further repercussions for Raina, as reports indicate he has cancelled his upcoming shows in Gujarat. The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), a prominent right-wing Hindu organisation, has stated that the comedian's scheduled performances in the state have been cancelled, with tickets being removed from the BookMyShow platform.

However, Raina has received support from several entertainment industry figures, including actor Aly Goni, comedian Bharti Singh, and Sharon Verma, who gained recognition for her 'weak independent woman' performance on India's Got Latent.

The incident has sparked broader discussions about content regulation and responsibility in Indian entertainment, particularly on digital platforms. As investigations continue, the future of the show remains uncertain.