Samsung dominated Paris Olympics 2024 conversation on social media with 420K mentions in India: Sprinklr Insights

The 2024 Olympics marked a defining moment for Indian sports, with women athletes emerging as the true stars of the games. Making up 40% of the Indian contingent, they not only represented the nation with pride but also delivered some of its most memorable performances. Leading the charge was markswoman Manu Bhaker, who etched her name in history by becoming the first Indian woman to win two Olympic medals in a single edition. Her extraordinary feat captivated the nation, igniting over 150K conversations online.