Samsung pulls a Netflix with a 'Bandersnatch'-like Instagram story ad

The ad by Samsung UK for the Galaxy Note 10+ 5G unfolds through Instagram's 'story' feature, using choices to take the narrative forward.
Samsung has created an interactive video adventure game in a new bid to promote the Galaxy Note 10+ 5G through Instagram. The video unfolds through the first-person perspective of a free runner, and showcases some of the main features of the company's flagship phone. These features, including Super Steady and Zoom-In Mic modes, form a part of the game's storyline.
The interactive story beings with the protagonist being handed a briefcase labelled ‘Samsung’. The contents of the briefcase aren't revealed - only a promise to keep it safe. However, the plot thickens when a robber rushes and takes the suitcase away. The rest of the adventure involves the protagonist racing through different urban environments (such as parks, cafes, etc.) to try and catch the 'bad guy' before it’s too late.
Every time a user had to make a choice within the game, he was taken to a different Instagram account, depending on the choice he made. On reaching the account, the viewer could continue the story by tapping on the highlight of the story there. If he had to make another choice, he would be taken to a different account, and so on. The interactive video was created by Samsung in collaboration with the agency Social Chain. It was published on Samsung UK’s Instagram page, and the company's website mentions that the whole campaign required 20 different Instagram accounts and 50 'stories' to complete.
The last time we saw similar interactive storytelling was on OTT platform Netflix's original show 'Bandersnatch', which allowed users to make choices that affected the storyline, and ultimately, the show's outcome.