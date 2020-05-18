Samsung pulls a Netflix with a 'Bandersnatch'-like Instagram story ad

Every time a user had to make a choice within the game, he was taken to a different Instagram account, depending on the choice he made. On reaching the account, the viewer could continue the story by tapping on the highlight of the story there. If he had to make another choice, he would be taken to a different account, and so on. The interactive video was created by Samsung in collaboration with the agency Social Chain. It was published on Samsung UK’s Instagram page, and the company's website mentions that the whole campaign required 20 different Instagram accounts and 50 'stories' to complete.